WWE Hall of Famer says Goldberg could go to AEW for one major reason

Bill Goldberg recently took a shot at AEW by calling the product "too cheesy." WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said he doesn't think the former Universal Champion would fit into the promotion, but he feels that the latter could go there for one big reason.

During a recent interview, the WCW legend said he's spoken to Tony Khan a number of times throughout the recent past but there's not a chance he would work for AEW because the product is too cheesy. His last match was against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which he lost.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Bill Golberg wouldn't be a good fit for AEW, and one of the reasons why is because there wouldn't be anything for him to do besides beat people up.

"Goldberg would not fit in AEW, that's just me. It's nothing for him to do there but just beat up guys. He'd have to beat up the whole roster. I mean, he's not getting pinned by anyone that's not going to happen," said Booker. [28:16 - 28:32]

Booker T added:

"It could be a great one-off for Bill Goldberg if he was doing it like in Wembley in front of 70,000 people and he wants to have that last match and he pull a Lanny Poffo. He bring the guy that he want to work with. You know, he do that. He pull a Sid Vicious like when he came down to Global Wrestling Federation and work me and my brother he brought a buddy of his who wasn't even in the business... I mean something like that because you know Tony Khan would pay a grip for that. And it'd be an easy night for Goldberg to finish it up, to have his one last match." [33:56 - 34:51]

Which AEW star would Goldberg want to face in his final match if he joined the promotion?

The former WCW World Champion never got his retirement match in WWE. If he did decide to go to All Elite Wrestling to compete in his last match, there are numerous wrestlers he could face. Chris Jericho could be one of them, as the two stars knew each other back when they were in WCW.

Goldberg could also wrestle Daniel Bryan, who is one of the best in-ring workers in the world. The American Dragon could find a way to turn it into an interesting match. There are also other names such as Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and even Claudio Castagnoli.

