WWE Hall of Famer says they are "in awe of Bianca Belair"

Having been one of the standout performers for WWE in 2022, Bianca Belair has picked up a lot of fans, and one supporter of hers is Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

For the majority of 2022, Belair reigned as the RAW Women's Champion after she beat Becky Lynch for the belt this past April at WrestleMania 38. Since then, she has been the quintessential face of the women's division in WWE.

Speaking at a K&S Wrestlefest autograph signing, Molly Holly sang the praises of the 33-year-old WWE Superstar.

"I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her." H/T Wrestling Inc

Over the past couple of years, Bianca has gone on to establish herself as a major star after winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She has held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and has also main evented WrestleMania.

Former WWE Champion wants to work with Bianca Belair

No doubt, the EST of WWE is one of the most impressive athletes currently on the main roster, making many stars keen to work with her.

During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E, who is currently out with a neck injury, explained why he wants to work with Bianca.

"Bianca," Big E immediately replied. "Do you see what that woman does in the ring? That's an athlete. She's ridiculous. She can do it all. She's so authentic and she's just herself, and that's all she needs to be, so I'm just a big fan of her. That's a slam dunk answer. That's easy, that's Bianca." [4:04 – 4:21] H/T Sportskeeda

The 33-year-old will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss after she recently beat Bayley to become the number-one contender.

Who will be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair as RAW Women's Champion? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

