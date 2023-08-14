WWE Hall of Famer says he's never seen Triple H's best friend cut a "cold-blooded" promo (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked about GiveMeSport's list of greatest WWE Superstars on the mic, and he admitted that he hadn't ever seen Triple H's best friend cut a "cold-blooded" promo. The legend in question is Shawn Michaels, the man who runs NXT.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis presented GiveMeSport's ranking of superstars on the mic. While The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were #1 and #2, respectively, Long was a bit surprised at Shawn Michaels' inclusion on the list.

While admitting that Triple H's best friend Shawn Michaels was always good on the mic, he didn't seem to recall him cutting a cold-blooded promo.

"I've never seen Shawn [Michaels] do some cold-blooded promo, he's had some, but I probably just don't remember. Shawn was always good on the mic too, but he was never a hardcore promo." [4:21-4:42]

You can watch the full video below:

Another one of Triple H's close friends wants to make a shift to commentary

Another one of Triple H's friends, Road Dogg, was recently rehired after getting released by WWE and has resumed a backstage role.

On the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg revealed his desire to return to the screen, but for a commentary role.

"I think I'm pretty good at talking," Road Dogg said, noting there are things that he wished he could do in WWE. "I would love, before I get too old, to do commentary. I would love to do the [kickoff panel for WWE Premium Live Events]." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The stacked commentary team in WWE includes Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves accompanying Michael Cole on RAW and SmackDown. It remains to be seen whether Road Dogg will be added to that anytime soon.

