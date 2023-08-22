WWE Hall of Famer sends encouraging message to fans on 7th anniversary of recovery from neck surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on returning from neck surgery seven years ago and asked her fans to never give up. The legend in question is Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella underwent neck fusion surgery back in January 2016. She had a herniated disc on her C-6 and C-7 vertebrae. It was due to her Rack Attack finisher that put a lot of strain on her neck.

The two-time Divas Champion made her triumphant return seven months later at SummerSlam. She replaced Eva Marie to team up with Natalya and Alexa Bliss against Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

In a post on Twitter, Nikki sent a message to all of her fans to continue having a fearless mindset after sharing the video of her recovery.

"It was hard but so worth it!" Nikki tweeted. "Never stop believing in you. You are capable of incredible things. Positive, brave and fearless mindset, belief and energy is key!"

Nikki Bella's WWE career ended in 2019 due to various injuries, including a benign cyst on her brain. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with her twin sister Brie a year later. They became ambassadors for the company until their contract expired in March this year.

Nikki Bella commented on moving on from WWE and joining AEW

The Bella Twins changed their names to the Garcia Twins after their contracts with WWE expired. There were rumors that they were going to sign with AEW, considering Brie is married to Bryan Danielson.

However, Nikki confirmed on Instagram Live that they are moving from WWE and wrestling altogether to start a new chapter of their lives.

"We're not going to AEW," Nikki said. "I know there's been a lot of that, because we were just there visiting." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The twins are set to host a new dating game show called Twin Love. It is set to premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video.

It remains to be seen whether they will return to WWE sometime in the near future.

