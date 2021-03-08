"Love you both so much" - WWE Hall of Famer to Edge & Christian

AEW's latest signee Christian Cage recently returned to WWE in-ring competition at this year's Men's Royal Rumble. During the match, Captain Charisma shared an emotional moment with his longtime friend and former tag-team partner Edge, who would later go on to win the Royal Rumble.

Taking to Twitter, Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, shared the beautiful moment of Edge and Christian reuniting in the ring and sent them a heartfelt message to them.

Love you both so much. pic.twitter.com/5fwuIOYF85 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 8, 2021

Christian was the surprise signing that Paul Wight f.k.a Big Show spoke about a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

The "Instant Classic" Christian Cage looked to be in phenomenal shape at the Royal Rumble and the fans are already excited about his new venture at Tony Khan's company.

Beth Phoenix's current role in WWE

While Edge is all set to face SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Beth Phoenix seems to have hung up her wrestling boots for the time being.

The Glamazon can now be seen every Wednesday night on NXT on the commentary panel along with former Superstar Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph calling the matches on the Black and Gold brand.

However, in a recent interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the former Divas Champion hinted that she is eager to face Becky Lynch in the ring sometime in the near future.

While we cannot be sure if Beth Phoenix will lace up her boots sometime in the near future, it goes without saying that she is nailing her current role as a color commentator in NXT.