WWE Hall of Famer sends message on 25th anniversary of major title win

A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a message to fans on the 25th anniversary of a major title win.

WWE and WCW were embroiled in a promotional war a quarter of a century ago and one of the major turning points in the battle occurred on December 29, 1998. Mankind (Mick Foley) pulled off a stunning upset and defeated The Rock to capture the WWE Championship.

The show was taped, and WCW revealed the news ahead of the match. However, the move completely backfired and it led to a higher rating for the show as fans switched over from RAW to Nitro to watch the title change.

Mick Foley took to Instagram today to reflect on the incredible moment and noted that it had a major impact on the Monday Night Wars back in the day.

"25 YEARS AGO, TODAY! Yes, it was 25 years ago today – December 29, 1998 - when I emerged from my match with @therock with the @WWE title. The match was to air a week later on Monday Night Raw, and it’s not an exaggeration to say it helped turn the tide in our Monday Night War with WCW," he wrote.

The legend added that nobody involved knew it would become such a popular moment and thanked Vince McMahon for believing in him. Foley also gave a shout out to The Rock for doing the honors in the match.

"None of us involved had any idea the match would become such a beloved part of @WWE history - and I am so flattered that it is regularly mentioned as one of the top moments in sports entertainment history. And a big shout out to The Rock doing the honors, and to Mr. McMahon, for believing that I was worthy of holding such an important title.…have a nice day!", he added.

WWE legend Mick Foley predicts Cody Rhodes to win Royal Rumble

Mick Foley believes Cody Rhodes should once again win the Royal Rumble match next month.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match but came up short against Roman Reigns at at WrestleMania. Speaking on a recent edition of The Bump, Foley stated that Rhodes should win the match again and finish what he started.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said. [From 23:05 to 23:28]

Mick Foley has created countless memories for wrestling fans over the years. It will be interesting to see if the legend makes any more appearances with the company down the line.

