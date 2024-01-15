WWE Hall of Famer sends message to Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) following TNA Hard To Kill

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, made his debut for TNA Wrestling at its Hard to Kill pay-per-view last Saturday. A WWE Hall of Famer and a former TNA star sent a message to Nemeth after his surprise appearance in the main event.

Nemeth, who was released by WWE in September, had a 90-day no-compete clause. He has not signed with any promotion but has already been advertised to wrestle at WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico on January 20 against Ray Gonzalez.

The 43-year-old star also showed up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 along with his brother and AEW star Ryan Nemeth. He watched as David Finlay became the first IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. He also confronted Finlay twice, at ringside after the match and during the post-show press conference.

Following his debut at TNA Hard to Kill, Nic Nemeth received a message from WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. The TNA/Impact legend jokingly pointed out how Nemeth wasted a Mötley Crüe T-shirt, which was ripped off to show his TNA Wrestling gear.

"WTF!?! @NicTNemeth … How dare you rip up a perfectly good Crüe shirt!! WELCOME to @IMPACTWRESTLING," Bubb Ray wrote.

Nemeth then had a hilarious reply to Bubba Ray using a gif showing Shawn Michaels saying, "I'm sorry, I love you" to Ric Flair in their WrestleMania 24 match.

Nic Nemeth was with WWE from 2004 to 2023. He was loyal to the company despite not getting a proper push as a world champion. He put up some great matches and won several titles during his career there.

What's next for Nic Nemeth in NJPW and TNA Wrestling?

In addition to WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, Nic Nemeth is already scheduled to have his first match for NJPW and TNA Wrestling. Nemeth is set to face David Finlay on February 23 during Night 1 of The New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan. It will be for the NJPW Global Heavyweight Championship.

As for TNA Wrestling, Nemeth will wrestle Zachary Wentz tonight at Snake Eyes in Las Vegas. It's his first match since getting released by WWE, and it's a big one, considering new TNA World Champion Moose has eyes on him.

Do you think Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, will be successful in NJPW and TNA Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

