WWE Hall of Famer sends message to Stone Cold Steve Austin on 3:16 Day

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and March 16 is a day that the wrestling world acknowledges him. Known as 3:16 Day in honor of his iconic promo and nickname, it's a day to appreciate his accomplishments, and recently, he received a message from a fellow WWE Hall of Famer about the same.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than JBL. Layfield took to social media, where he sent a message to the Texas Rattlesnake, reminding both him and the WWE Universe of the incredible things he has done for the wrestling business.

JBL raised a toast to Stone Cold Steve Austin on X/Twitter. He recalled just how popular Stone Cold was and how every arena in the world was sold out whenever he performed there. He also explained how grateful he was to witness all this firsthand and to be able to cash the paychecks that came with being around him.

"Here’s to Stone Cold! When he got hot, every building his name was on anywhere in the world sold out. Great guy, So happy I was there to see it and get the paychecks he created for us," tweeted JBL.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a true trailblazer in the industry, and his contributions helped build the WWE into what it has become today. Hopefully, he is enjoying a cold beer wherever he is on this 3:16 Day.

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend

3:16 Day aside, the WWE Universe has been celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin for other reasons as well. Recently it was revealed that the Bionic Redneck will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend.

Fanatics confirmed that Stone Cold will be at WWE World on April 19 and 20. His presence there is sure to draw crowds, but what's most exciting is the potential for an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

Rumors have suggested he might get involved in Cody Rhodes' match with John Cena, but it remains speculation at this point. Regardless, it will be great to see the 60-year-old at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

