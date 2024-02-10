WWE Hall of Famer sends message of support to Cody Rhodes ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has finally chosen to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at The Show of Shows during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff. Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently sent a message of support to The American Nightmare ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

At the press event, Cody Rhodes came out on the stage already occupied by The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The 38-year-old announced he would face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. The Stamford-based company later made the match official.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has actively supported Rhodes since his return to the wrestling promotion at WrestleMania 38. He recently took to X to send a message of support to the former AEW star ahead of the upcoming episode of the blue brand:

"You know how it goes...'Never underestimate the power you give someone by believing in them. But more importantly, never underestimate the power you give yourself by believing in YOU!' @CodyRhodes 💎 DDP," he wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Diamond Dallas Page reveals the advice he gave to Cody Rhodes two decades ago

DDP used to be a regular guest at The American Nightmare's high school wrestling events. The WWE Hall of Famer was also close friends with Dusty Rhodes.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP recalled the advice he gave to Rhodes after the latter suffered his first loss:

"His [Cody Rhodes'] senior year, he lost his 12th or 13th match. He was undefeated until then. He was really upset about it, and I said, 'Code, do you think you learn anything from winning or losing?' I said, 'You learn from falling down [and] making mistakes, bro.' I go, 'What did you learn from that?' I tell you what he ended up learning is that every kid after that just didn't wanna get pinned by Cody Rhodes. So, he figured it out, and after he'd take them down, he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, then let them up, then he'd take them down, then he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, and he'd pin them."

You can watch the entire interview below:

Cody Rhodes looks determined to complete his story at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see if he can tackle The Bloodline and dethrone Roman Reigns.

Will The American Nightmare complete his story at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE