WWE Hall of Famer sends a social media message aimed at Dominik Mysterio

At only 26 years old, Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in WWE and professional wrestling as a whole.

Hall of Famer and former WWE (WWF) Champion Mick Foley recently praised Mysterio by including him on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Foley shared a message aimed at the NXT North American Champion. He asked fans to come up with their Mount Rushmores of Wrestling next to the 26-year-old Judgment Day member, who Foley placed in the first slot by default.

"Besides [Dominik Mysterio], who is on your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling?" wrote Foley

Check out a screengrab of Foley's Instagram story:

WWE legend Mick Foley recently included The Judgment Day in his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mick Foley revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, which includes Dominik Mysterio, Terry Funk, Ric Flair, and Dynamite Kid.

In addition, Foley also came up with an alternative lineup for his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, which included all four members of The Judgment Day. He wrote the following in his Instagram post:

"YOUR MT. RUSHMORE. With #DirtyDom being a given, what three other wrestlers are on your personal Mt. Rushmore of wrestling? Here’s mine: @dominik_35, Terry Funk, Ric Flair, Dynamite Kid. Alternately for me - it’s @dominik_35, @rhearipley_wwe, @archerofinfamy and @finnbalor. Call me biased — say that I’m just trying to get my video resume another look… but this hardcore legend is all in on #TheJudgmentDay!…have a nice day!"

WWE @WWE



Are you sure about that, @DomMysterio35? 🙄



@RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/6yixnAniE1 "I finally made the Mysterio name relevant."Are you sure about that, @DomMysterio35? 🙄@RheaRipley_WWE #WWENXT

The Judgment Day has been dominating WWE for months. Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, and Dominik Mysterio recently captured his first-ever singles title by dethroning Wes Lee to win the North American Championship.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Finn Balor will also have the opportunity to add another title to The Judgment Day by winning the World Heavyweight Championship. At SummerSlam, Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for his title.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio deserves a place on the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.