Following his huge return on WWE RAW this week, Roman Reigns has received a message from a Hall of Famer. He posted a picture on social media.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers to ever enter a WWE ring, and his work with Roman Reigns has seen him become even bigger. After years of working with Brock Lesnar, the Hall of Famer has re-invented himself as The Wiseman, a change from the Advocate, as he works alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Reigns finally returned to WWE after more than a month's absence, and attacked and destroyed Seth Rollins during the most recent episode of RAW. He also took off on CM Punk moments later, when he saw Heyman hugging him. With a statement return like that, the star is clearly ready to showcase himself as the biggest thing in WWE.

Heyman sent a message on X (fka Twitter), posting a picture of Roman Reigns up on a billboard in Las Vegas as the cover of the WWE 2K25 video game. He said that Las Vegas was now acknowledging the Tribal Chief and The Wiseman as well.

"Las @Vegas Acknowledges The Tribal Chief and Your Humble Wiseman," he wrote.

What will Roman Reigns do at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WWE is now heading into the European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41. Reigns didn't speak on his intentions after the attack, but given that he was taken out of action after Seth Rollins' prior attack on him, and with CM Punk eliminating him from the Royal Rumble, it's clear to see that he thinks he has unfinished business with the two stars.

Heading into WrestleMania, the OTC has a lot of work ahead of him, but with a clear intent in mind, fans appear to be getting a Triple Threat feud between Seth Rollins, Reigns, and CM Punk.

The coming weeks will show if that's how it plays out, but given the starpower, that could end up being a main event match on the show as well.

