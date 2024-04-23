WWE Hall of Famer sends two-word message to Jey Uso ahead of Backlash France

"Main Event" Jey Uso has become arguably the most beloved WWE Superstar on the roster unanimously. Since the summer of 2023, he has worked hard to own what he was as part of The Bloodline and what he has become today. More importantly, the fans are in for the ride. Naturally, so is his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Heading into Backlash France, Jey has a noteworthy win over Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL and has pinned former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre en route to becoming the number-one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian Priest and Jey Uso kicked off Monday Night RAW this week with a back-and-forth promo, in which Mr. Main Event got inside Priest's head when he questioned the latter's role as leader of The Judgment Day. Uso claimed that the only reason the new World Heavyweight Champion has any power over the faction is a by-product of Rhea Ripley's unforeseen injury.

Later on backstage, Jey reminded fans that he is the driver of this feud, and asserted that he will be the new World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash France.

Rikishi re-shared the video and added a caption in support of his son:

"And NEW," wrote Rikishi.

Jey Uso's Instagram story.

Jey Uso informed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week that he does not want the latter's help because this is something he would rather do himself. The former Bloodline member's decision was questioned recently by wrestling veteran Disco Inferno.

Hasn't Jey Uso learned anything from being part of the most dominant faction in WWE?

Disco Inferno recently discussed on the Keepin' It 100 podcast about "Main Event" Jey Uso's character shift now that he is feuding with Damian Priest over the top prize on the company's flagship show on Monday nights.

Inferno believes that the creative team using heroism instead of logic for Jey Uso's character makes him look dumb, because Mr. Main Event was part of The Bloodline, and they did whatever it took to keep gold in the group. So naturally, when he is up against The Judgment Day, he should know better:

"This is a dumb angle. I'm not with this at all. This is stupid and it's stupid for Jey Uso's character. So, Jey Uso should be bright enough to know the strength in numbers cause he was part of The Bloodline and they were attacking everybody trying to keep the belt. He wants to go out alone against The Judgment Day, which makes him look dumb. He should've said, 'Yeah, bro, I know how they act, I know how people like that roll. I appreciate you guys having my back.'"

The promo segment between Priest and Uso on RAW this week ended with JD McDonagh interfering. But Mr. Main Event got the upper hand. However, Jey is going at it alone against four superstars who are part of the most dominant faction in WWE since The Bloodline.