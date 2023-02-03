WWE Hall of Famer set to appear in new movie “STALKER”

WWE Hall of Famer and icon Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be featured in the new claustrophobic horror movie "STALKER."

The film centers around an actress, played by Sophie Skelton, who finds herself stuck in a malfunctioning elevator. Unfortunately, she’s not alone, as her stalker, played by Stuart Brennan, just happens to be on it with her.

The trailer showcases the tension between the two as the unhinged antagonist grows more aggressive and sadistic. "The Hitman" is revealed in the cast credits and in a single black-and-white shot.

It remains to be seen what role Bret will have in the feature film.

When "The Hitman" declined a blockbuster match against WWE Superstar

Speaking with The A2theK Wrestling Show, WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up about a WrestleMania match that was considered between himself and Bret Hart.

"You know what, Bret Hart was always my dream match from when I started in WWE. I always thought I'd have a match with him but right when I came in, he left. He went to WCW, and unfortunately, he got knocked out and had the concussion and then he had a stroke." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Angle further stated:

"I tried to get Bret to wrestle at WrestleMania, I believe, 21 or 22... I understood why he said no because where I am in my life now, I know I can't have the Kurt Angle match that fans expect and Bret was trying to tell me at that particular time 'I'm not the Bret Hart I used to be and I'm not gonna go out there and embarrass myself' not that Bret would embarrass himelf but he wants to be at a level nobody else is. That's where Bret Hart always was. And if he can't do that, he's not gonna do it at all." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Despite this, Bret did wrestle later in 2010, when he came out of retirement to defeat Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania XXVI.

He wrestled a few more matches later that year. This included a final title win in the form of the United States Championship, which he won on the May 17, 2010 episode of RAW, after defeating The Miz by submission.

