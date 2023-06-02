WWE Hall of Famer set to receive massive award for lifetime achievement

WWE legend Ron Simmons will be honored for his historic professional wrestling career. He is set to receive Cauliflower Alley Club's Lou Thesz Award this year.

Since its inception in 1965, the CAC has honored professional wrestlers, professional boxers, and entertainers who have exchanged journeys with pro wrestling. From 1992 through 2000, Thesz, widely recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, was President of the CAC.

The annual reunion of the Cauliflower Alley Club has been booked for August 28th-30th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The recipients for the event are currently being announced, and one of them is the WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

The Cauliflower Alley Club issued the following press release outlining the details. See the following excerpt from the news release below:

"Ron Simmons Named the Cauliflower Alley Club's 2023 Lou Thesz / Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree."

"The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) is delighted to announce Ron Simmons as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Lou Thesz/ Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. This distinguished honor celebrates Simmons' extraordinary contributions to the wrestling industry, his exemplary sportsmanship, and his remarkable journey from the football field to becoming a wrestling legend."

OldWrestling91 @OldWrestling91 Teddy Long is on the Danger Zone, and of course Paul E & Missy keep fighting over who gets to interview him. Paul E shows the clip of Missy fawning over FSU with Ron Simmons; Paul E starts arguing and Simmons shows up, chasing away Teddy, and Ron and Missy leave together. Teddy Long is on the Danger Zone, and of course Paul E & Missy keep fighting over who gets to interview him. Paul E shows the clip of Missy fawning over FSU with Ron Simmons; Paul E starts arguing and Simmons shows up, chasing away Teddy, and Ron and Missy leave together. https://t.co/Te8zMSKiI8

Simmons is a Hall of Famer, a one-time world champion, and a two-time All-American at Florida State University.

JBL shared that Ron Simmons could have been successful outside of WWE

Hall of Famer John Layfield Bradshaw (JBL) recently agreed to a fans' comment about Ron Simmons making it in MMA.

For many years, Layfield and Simmons were known in WWE as The Acolytes Protection Agency (APA). Recently, a wrestling fan provided a video of Ken Shamrock claiming that Ron Simmons could have accomplished it in MMA.

In response to Shamrock's remark, the Hall of Famer stated that his former tag team partner would have succeeded in everything he tried. JBL noted that if Ken Shamrock had stayed with the organization, he would have had a better career.

"Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed," JBL wrote.

Check out the former world champion's tweet below:

John Layfield @JCLayfield Scott Johnson @WJXTScottJ @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta…

In addition to Ron Simmons, former superstar Mickie James will be honored at the Cauliflower Alley Club event with the Women's Wrestling Award in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Simmons receiving a lifetime achievement award? Sound off in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes