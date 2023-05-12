WWE Hall of Famer shares their biggest regret about Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wished he had stayed with TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT) for longer so that he could have faced Hulk Hogan.

Mick Foley's pro wrestling career has proven lengthy and noteworthy, but the Hall of Famer has some regret. The former WWE Champion jump shipped to TNA and established his presence on the promotion from 2008 to 2011.

On the latest episode of Foley Is Pod, he discussed one of his regrets. According to the 57-year-old, Bruiser Brody, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan were among the wrestlers on his wish list for a match.

The Hall of Famer added that if he had stayed with TNA for longer, he believes he would have faced Hogan.

"Ric and I had a few really good matches, some great promos back and forth, and I just wish I'd stuck around TNA three months longer. There are two types of people in this world, people who admit it's a big deal to be in the ring with Hogan and the type who pretend it isn't, and it was a big deal," Foley said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Foley also believes the bout would lack the energy that fans anticipate from the two veteran wrestlers. However, they would have been able to create a compelling story, and the opportunity to work with The Hulkster would have pushed him.

Mick Foley shared he would have loved to win Hulk Hogan's approval

During the same interview, the former Cactus Jack stated that additional motivation would have improved the match.

According to Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan's approval would have helped him put on a great show.

"I got to cut, I think, two promos, and it's pretty awe-inspiring to be standing face to face with him, and I think if I'd stayed, we could've had a good [match]. Emotionally I would've been so up for that match, partially to win Hulk's approval. I was the anti-Hogan working in my head," he added.

Unfortunately for wrestling fans, the WWE legends have both hung up their bouts. Despite their in-ring days being over, it's always great to see them make sporadic appearances.

