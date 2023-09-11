WWE Hall of Famer shares health update following emergency surgery

A retired WWE Legend needed surgery and was hospitalized recently, while making a scheduled appearance at the Glens Falls Firefighters Association.

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was the Stamford-based promotion's first Royal Rumble winner, in 1988. He is a WWE Hall of Famer renowned for his work in the industry. His wife, Debra, shared a post via Facebook, detailing the need for an "emergency surgery."

Now on Jim Duggan's social media, a photo was shared of him in the hospital, while disclosing in the caption that the legend's condition has improved. Check out the post below:

"Jim is finally starting to feel better. Thank you again for your prayers and well wishes!"

His last few appearances for the Stamford-based promotion were all the way back in 2012. Duggan entered that year's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes. After competing a few more times, the legend's run ended quietly.

That year, on the July 3 SuperSmackDown LIVE: The Great American Bash event, he teamed up with Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella to face Hunico, Camacho, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has been dealing with prostate cancer for two years

In December 2021, Duggan shared with the wrestling world that he is battling prostate cancer. He also added that it was something that he had been dealing with for a couple of months, and was preparing to undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

The legend had consistently documented his condition over the months. Late last year, he even revealed that he took care of a home invader, locking the latter at gunpoint, after he found a way to enter his property. It has been a wild few years for the legendary WWE Superstar.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan a speedy recovery and hope to see him in good health.

