WWE Hall of Famer shares hilarious response to The Judgment Day member's recent update

A WWE Hall of Famer has responded to Judgment Day's Finn Balor's recent social media update. The former star in question is Road Dogg.

Amid Rhea Ripley's absence due to injury, Liv Morgan has been busy working on her promise to take everything away from The Eradicator. Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio after successfully defending her title against Becky Lynch. The two came face-to-face again on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW before Finn Balor intervened.

The former Universal Champion took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself and Dominik Mysterio from the show. He further sent out a message suggesting a strong bond between the two Judgment Day members.

"Bro's before.." wrote Balor.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg responded to Balor's X/Twitter post with a hilarious reply. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also mentioned former DX stablemate Billy Gunn:

"Cornrows….. Billy told me!" wrote Road Dogg.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio credits fellow Judgment Day members for helping him improve

Dominik Mysterio turned against his father, Rey Mysterio, at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The 27-year-old soon joined The Judgment Day and is, at present, one of the most hated heel characters in the company. "Dirty" Dom has also improved his in-ring work after joining the heel faction.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dominik Mysterio opened up about his fellow stablemates helping him grow. The former North American Champion explained how Finn Balor and Damian Priest helped him improve as a professional wrestler:

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out. My confidence. My in-ring presence. They put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches. The way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match, and it turns out incredibly. I would get all the credit, but it was all his idea," he said.

Liv Morgan's recent actions have increased the tension within the heel faction. It remains to be how the storyline will unfold following Rhea Ripley makes her return from injury.

