WWE Hall of Famer shares insights on why it was not important for Scott Hall to win a World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko recently discussed why it was not crucial for the late Scott Hall to win a world championship.

Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, was undoubtedly one of the most influential and charismatic wrestlers of his era. Despite being a top star during his stints in both WWE and WCW, it comes as a surprise that Hall never held a world championship.

During a recent episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts podcast, Zbyszko expressed that winning a world championship was not the decisive factor for someone like Hall. According to Zbyszko, if you were over with fans like Hall, drawing money and adding value, the title would eventually become less significant. Zbyszko went on to commend Hall for making everything look cool despite facing numerous health issues during his career.

"If you're over like Scott was, it doesn't matter if you're the world champion or not, in terms of drawing money and being of value. Scott did a great job. God, it was such a sad thing. He had some problems, but he had the ability to come walking out with the toothpick and made [being a bad guy] cool," Larry Zbyszko said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Scott Hall is still remembered as a legend of the business, and his bad-guy persona in the New World Order will always remain iconic among fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko recalled his match with Scott Hall

During the same interview, Larry Zbyszko talked about his only singles match against the late Scott Hall in WCW, when they faced one another at WCW Souled Out 1998.

Zbyszko expressed a heartfelt sentiment, mentioning that it saddens him to acknowledge that Hall had a dark side. Despite recognizing Hall's undeniable talent, Zbyszko recalled that being in the ring with him that night was not a great experience.

"It really breaks my heart to know he had a devil in him. He was a really talented guy, and it was a night off, being with him in the ring," Larry Zbyszko said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Scott Hall's biography was recently released as part of A&E Biography: WWE Legends.

Do you agree with Larry Zbyszko's remarks regarding Scott Hall? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

