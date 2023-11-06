WWE Hall of Famer shares new look after a health scare earlier this year

A WWE Hall of Famer looked great after sharing his new look months following another health scare.

Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized back in February after suffering a stroke. He was able to recover and appear at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony via video. He also appeared during a commercial break when WWE RAW was in Memphis last August.

In a viral post a couple of weeks ago, Lawler and his longtime announce partner Jim Ross reunited for a breakfast in Memphis. "The King" sported a white goatee that made him somewhat unrecognizable to some.

Ahead of the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Jerry Lawler shared a photo of himself wearing Browns gear. Lawler also shaved off his white beard and looked rejuvenated.

"Let's go Browns!!!" Lawler wrote.

"The King" looked younger for someone who is 73 years old. It's great to see the WWE legend doing well after suffering a stroke back in February. That was his second stroke, with the first one in 2018. He also suffered a heart attack on an episode of RAW in 2013.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler provides update on his recovery from a stroke

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry Lawler provided an update on his recovery. Lawler shared that he's in rehab three times a week and currently lives in Memphis.

"I've had a bunch of different things and I'm still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that's drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand," Lawler said. "It's slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary." [0:21 – 1:04]

Lawler's speech and ability to write and draw were affected by his recent stroke. He continues to rehab and is working towards improving his speech. He's also trying his best to regain the use of the right side of his body.

