WWE Hall of Famer shares off-air footage of Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to share off-air footage of Cody Rhodes ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event scheduled on February 8, 2024.

The Hall of Famer in question is Diamond Dallas Page. Rhodes has been vocal about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns for quite some time. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and fans were expecting him to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania again. However, things took a turn when The Rock returned on last week's episode of SmackDown and stood face-to-face with The Bloodline Leader, teasing a possible match at The Show of Shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently took to his Instagram to post a video of him and Cody Rhodes hugging after the latter won the Rumble. DDP tagged Rhodes and also mentioned his former stable Nightmare Family:

"#NightmareFamily💥@americannightmarecody," DDP wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page said he believed in Cody Rhodes when a lot of people did not

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, DDP said that he was proud of Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he believed in The American Nightmare when a lot of people did not.

"I was so proud of him. I climbed through all the people and over the rail to hug him cause I have been a Cody Rhodes fan since his very first state championship title and his second straight[Rumble win] and I believed in him when a lot of people didn't believe in him, but I know he[Cody] believed in him and there was a guy who believed in both of us called The American Dream Dusty Rhodes," DDP said.

Many fans believe the Stamford-based promotion might book a Triple Threat Match between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what's in store for The American Nightmare.

