WWE Hall of Famer shares an old photo with Brock Lesnar; does not say a word amid controversy

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television since his match against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. Despite the latest controversial rumors surrounding The Beast Incarnate, WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali shared an old photo with him.

Lesnar is a former WWE Champion as well as a former Universal Champion. During his latest run with the Stamford-based promotion, Brock feuded with Cody Rhodes, defeating him at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, The Great Khali shared an old photo with Lesnar and refused to explain his motive behind posting the same.

Check out The Great Khali's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for The Beast Incarnate remains to be seen.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H provided an update on Brock Lesnar

Despite his recent absence from the company, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H cleared the air regarding Brock Lesnar's future in the company.

While speaking at the WrestleMania XL Press Conference, The Game revealed that WWE had a conversation with Lesnar regarding the Royal Rumble. He added that The Beast Incarnate was not gone from WWE and his status remained unchanged.

“At one point, there was a conversation with Brock about Royal Rumble, but a long time ago. Right now, Brock is home, being Brock, and we’ll see where that leads to from here. His status is the same as it’s been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock," Triple H said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Brock Lesnar's absence also saw him miss out on WrestleMania XL, which featured several legends including John Cena, The Undertaker, The Rock, among others.

With Cody Rhodes now the Undisputed WWE Champion, it remains to be seen if Lesnar returns to the Stamford-based promotion to reignite his feud with The American Nightmare. This could potentially lead to Rhodes defending his coveted title against Lesnar.

The last time Lesnar held a title in WWE was back in 2022 when he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. This victory for Reigns saw him become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.