WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on who will win between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

According to a WWE Hall of Famer, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso stand an equal chance of winning at WrestleMania XL. Both the Uso brothers are extremely capable in the ring, as is evident from their various championship reigns as a tag team.

However, circumstances have pitted the two against each other, as they are slated to fight in a singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked to predict the winner of the brother vs. brother encounter at The Show of Shows.

The former SmackDown General Manager said that the contest was ''too close'' for him to make a definitive call.

"I had the opportunity to see the Uso brothers with their match on Monday night RAW. These two guys are certainly phenomenal! And this is another one, man; you know, it's just too close to call for me! I just wanna wait and see what happens," he said. [4:38 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks Jey Uso may win at WWE WrestleMania XL

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter gave his take on Jey vs. Jimmy Uso and felt that the former had a slight edge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that Main Event Uso was currently at the highest point in his career. Hence, this could translate into an epic win for the RAW Superstar at WrestleMania XL.

"Jey Uso is at the highest point of his career. Slight edge: this could be the match of both nights of WrestleMania. This could be the highlight match, and it will definitely be WrestleMania moment for Jey Uso, in my opinion," said Apter. [4:56 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen which one of the brothers will claim the win on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE