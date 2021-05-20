WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels compares NXT Superstar to himself

Shawn Michaels has heaped praise on WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai and claimed that "she's a special one." The Heartbreak Kid compared Kai to himself and added that he was impressed with her work.

Dakota Kai has been in NXT for several years now and remains one of the best talents in the Black and Gold brand. She has helped propel Raquel Gonzalez into the limelight in recent memory.

Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During their chat, the WWE legend praised the NXT Superstar and mentioned the WarGames match as an example:

"We have an incredibly talented roster, especially our women, but look at Dakota. She's a special one," Michaels said. "Let's use the WarGames match [from December] as an example. Look at the a---kicking she took, bouncing around and getting back. That's an art, and she's mastering it."

"What you see Dakota doing, I always pictured myself in that role because I wanted to Ping-Pong around the ring for my opponent," Michaels continued. "That's one of the reasons I became who I became in the business, so watching Dakota, I am so impressed."

"I don't want to say she feels under the radar, but I don't know if everyone gets or appreciates everything Dakota Kai does and everything she brings to the table," Michaels added. "She is such a workhorse. She's really helped propel Raquel, and I keep going back to that WarGames match. She is unbelievable, and doesn't think twice about the sacrifice that is involved and necessary. She works to the hilt, which is hard not to like and appreciate."

What's next for Dakota Kai in WWE NXT?

WWE has teased a split between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and the end of their partnership could be near. The mutual respect between Gonzalez and Mercedes Martinez last week left Kai unhappy, and the WWE Universe caught on to it pretty quickly.

The ideal thing to happen would be Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez and challenging her for the WWE NXT Women's Championship soon.

Will we see Kai going up against Gonzalez at the next NXT TakeOver, or will WWE let this storyline drag on for a while?