WWE Hall of Famer and Shawn Spears react to Chad Gable's heel turn on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sent a message after the shocking ending of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the main event of the night, Sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in his native country of Canada. Despite a valiant effort, Gable was unable to secure his first singles title in WWE.

In a shocking turn of events after the match, Gable viciously attacked Sami as the latter celebrated with his friends and family. He delivered a devastating German Suplex on the unforgiving floor and concluded the assault with an ankle lock against the turnbuckles.

After the show, Bully Ray took to X/Twitter to express his admiration for the match and the post-match angle. He commended Sami for showcasing his ability to fight from beneath even as the defending champion. Additionally, he praised Gable's attack after the match as an effective method to generate heat for his character.

"Even as the Champion, Sami knows how to make himself the underdog and fight from underneath. Understands the art of 'the struggle' better than just about anyone. Great post match heat from Gable. Great match," Bully Ray shared.

NXT Superstar Shawn Spears also sent a message following the show, applauding Chad Gable for his actions after the match.

"There he is…@WWEGable. Well done sir 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #WWERaw," Shawn Spears shared.

It will be interesting to see what Gable has to say regarding his actions on next week's episode of RAW.

