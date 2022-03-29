Hall of Famer spoke to Cody Rhodes about joining AEW before deciding to work for WWE again

Lita has revealed that she spoke to Cody Rhodes about potentially working for AEW before her recent return to WWE in-ring competition.

The legendary superstar participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29 after more than three years away from the ring. On February 19, she then competed in her first singles match in almost a decade against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, Lita said she was tempted to join AEW after the company’s former Executive Vice President got in touch. However, she felt WWE was the perfect fit for her return:

“Cody had reached out, and I watched the program more from an aspect of maybe being there and seeing how I could fit in besides catching it [AEW shows] when I catch it. So yeah, of course I started brainstorming and thinking about possibilities. But then on the flip side when I talked about WWE, I was just like, ‘It’s right there for the taking.’”

Lita received widespread praise after her defeat against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. It is currently unclear if the 46-year-old will compete in more matches in the future.

Why facing Becky Lynch in WWE was so important to Lita

Lita had an interest in working with several AEW women, including Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, and Thunder Rosa. She even viewed herself as someone who could form a mentor-student relationship with a wrestler the same way Sting has with Darby Allin.

Ultimately, Lita’s history in WWE and her friendship with Becky Lynch played a part in her decision not to join AEW:

“It [WWE] just seemed to be the better fit. I never met Britt.” Lita continued, “Becky is a close friend of mine, so to be able to have the possibility of that match… we just really wanted it. I didn’t think it could ever happen, so to be able to have that was really special.”

Lita is widely viewed as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. She won the Women’s Championship four times between 2000 and 2006 and joined the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Check out the results from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW here.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like to see Lita next? AEW WWE 3 votes so far