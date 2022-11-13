Steve Austin was one of the biggest Superstars created in sports entertainment. However, the WWE legend feels that 16-time World Champion John Cena was the one who brought cultural change in the world of professional wrestling.

Steve Austin was a force to be reckoned with during the Attitude Era. The Rattlesnake was a formidable foe to anyone, whether it was the CEO of the company Vince McMahon or Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Earlier this year, he returned to the company as a special attraction for WrestleMania 38. Speaking on Complex, the 57-year-old legend believes John Cena wearing sneakers brought a cultural change to the world of wrestling:

“I think the sneaker culture is cool in wrestling, but for me, a traditional guy who started off as a technical wrestler turned into a brawler, it wouldn’t have fit my style... Of course, [John] Cena comes first in my mind when I’m thinking about sneakers in the wrestling game, and he really went over the top with it... And going into the John Cena thing when he started pumping the things up. I was like, Cena’s really working for a sneaker deal here because it turned into a thing, and the crowd got behind it, and he’s one of those guys; what a tremendous career he had, and it affected so many people.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

The Leader of Cenation massively influenced the younger generation, especially with his attire choices. Austin feels Cena also brought a change from traditional boots to sneakers in wrestling.

Steve Austin once teased hitting John Cena with a Stone Cold Stunner on WWE RAW

In 2009, Steve Austin was entered into the WWE Hall of Fame by his longtime rival Vince McMahon. However, Austin retired from wrestling in 2003 after his trilogy of WrestleMania matches with The Rock.

The Rattlesnake's early retirement caused many dream matches to shatter, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton. Most of them rose to prominence after Austin retired from wrestling full-time.

In 2010, Austin made a sporadic appearance on WWE RAW where he was interrupted by John Cena. During Cena's entrance, the Rattlesnake teased hitting him with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Fortunately, he did nothing as such and allowed the Leader of the Cenation to speak and cut a promo. However, Cena was eventually hit by a Stunner several years ago on a Tribute to The Troops show by Steve Austin.

Do you think these two legends should return for WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

