WWE Hall of Famer still hurting from Bray Wyatt's untimely passing

Bray Wyatt unfortunately passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023, which shocked the entire wrestling world. Almost two years after it happened, a WWE Hall of Famer shared that losing the young star still hurts. The name in question is Jake Roberts.

Ad

The Eater of Worlds was recovering from complications of a COVID-19 infection and was seemingly gearing up for a return to WWE television. However, he reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep, with Triple H announcing his death on social media.

The loss devasted many superstars, legends, and fans since Bray Wyatt had so much to offer to the business. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was so excited to see what Wyatt was going to do in years to come, which is why his death remained painful.

Ad

Trending

"What a loss, just an incredible loss. I loved it, I loved everything that he did. I couldn’t wait to see what he was going to do next. God man, that one hurt. That one hurts," Roberts said at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling in the United Kingdom. [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Bray Wyatt was in his second stint with WWE when he passed away. His legacy is being continued by The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, who is played by Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother.

Bray Wyatt was working on a project with Karrion Kross before WWE return

WWE released Bray Wyatt in July 2021 as part of COVID-19 budget cuts before being brought back by Triple H more than a year later. Karrion Kross also suffered the same fate and was re-hired in August 2022.

Ad

Kross revealed on the Notsam Wrestling podcast last month that he was working with Wyatt following their WWE release. They wrote a television show about wrestling featuring their characters, and it was about to be approved.

Before the show could be produced, Triple H called the former champions, and they were back in WWE. Upon his arrival, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre and eventually wreaked havoc in the company, while Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback