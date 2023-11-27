WWE Hall of Famer may have teased CM Punk's return hours before Survivor Series

Not many people knew that CM Punk would be making his shocking WWE return at the Survivor Series on Saturday night, but WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may have known what was going to happen after teasing it on social media.

Fans were treated to a great Survivor Series event in Chicago. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton won in the main event against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match.

The show was about to get off the air when Cult of Personality hit to a thunderous reaction. Punk then showed up to confirm the months-long rumor that he's returning to WWE.

There were a lot of teases, hints, and Easter eggs that some fans thought would lead to Punk's return. Hours before the Survivor Series, Stone Cold Steve Austin added to the speculation by posting the following image on his Instagram stories.

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared this on his Instagram stories.

While multiple reports said that CM Punk and WWE agreed to a deal on the day of the Survivor Series, it seemed like more than a few people knew about it.

There's no possible way to know if Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of those people, but he was certainly a "chick magnet" in his post.

CM Punk confirmed CM stands for Chick Magnet

CM Punk has trolled fans over the years when asked what CM means in his ring name. Punk said CM stood for Chicago Made, C. Montgomery Burns, Chuck Mosley, Crooked Moonsault, Charles Manson, and Cookie Monster.

But during a trial back in 2018, Punk was under oath when he revealed that CM actually means Chick Magnet. He got the name during his time with a tag team called The Chick Magnets.

It's no secret that one of the Straight Edge star's dream matches is against Stone Cold Steve Austin. With less than two years removed from his match at WrestleMania 38, fans can start dreaming of a potential Punk vs. Austin matchup now that the former is back in WWE.

