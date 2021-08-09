What does CM in CM Punk stand for?

CM Punk is by far one of the most outspoken performers of all time. He left WWE in 2014 on his own terms, and it is now being reported that he may show up in All Elite Wrestling in just a few weeks. This would mark CM Punk's first televised in-ring appearance in over seven years.

CM Punk was embroiled in a court case with WWE physician Dr. Chris Amman after his WWE departure in 2018. The court case itself revealed a fun fact. It revealed an answer to a question that many had been wondering about for years. It was revealed that 'Chick Magnet' was the 'CM' in Punk's name. Punk confirmed this by testifying under oath.

Many had speculated what 'CM' stood for and now we have our answer. Imagine being in the courtroom when he read out his name? I'm sure it got a few giggles and a few strange looks.

Was 'Cookie Monster' really considered as CM Punk's name?

It was. Back in 2006, CM Punk sat down with IGN and his ring name was a hot topic of discussion. Punk was quoted hammering out different names while trying to troll fans.

I tell people it stands for C. Montgomery Burns, as in Mr. Burns from The Simpsons. I tell people they are initials for my real name, Chuck Mosley, which is not true at all. I’ll say it stands for Crooked Moonsault, Charles Manson. Cookie Monster is another good one." CM Punk said (h/t Sports Illustrated)

In the past, Punk has mentioned that 'Chick Magnet' may have possibly been what 'CM' stood for in the same IGN interview:

Originally it stood for Chick Magnet. got put into a tag team with this other dude on a whim because somebody didn't show up to a show. It was only supposed to be a one-shot deal, I wasn't even ready to wrestle yet, I didn't have gear or anything, they just put me in the ring and beat the crap out of me. I had to come back the next month and the next month and it was something that stuck. I tried to get rid of it, and it wound up getting shortened to the initials. I was always Punk, but Chick Magnet at least got shortened to CM." CM Punk said. (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Now since 2018, we've had full confirmation, under oath, that Chick Magnet Punk is his real ring name, and we can finally put the speculation to rest.

