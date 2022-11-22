WWE Hall of Famer was stunned when Vince McMahon told him to turn heel for WrestleMania main event (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is the man responsible for several WrestleMania main events and iconic moments. He was always the man to choose who would headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recalled getting stunned by McMahon when discussing the plans to headline WrestleMania 7.

Sgt. Slaughter approached Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 6, sending him a letter to compliment the quality of the production. McMahon responded to him to bring him back to WWE, where he would discuss plans for Slaughter to headline WrestleMania 7 against Hulk Hogan.

Due to Sgt. Slaughter being a part of the G.I. Joe collection, he assumed he would be the All-American hero of the story. Vince McMahon, however, stunned him when he revealed that Slaughter would be the villain of the story:

"He [Vince McMahon] said 'I want to put you and Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 7 and sell out the Coliseum in L.A.' I said 'great' and he asked 'are you on board?' and I said I was. So I asked 'How are we turning Hulk into a villain?' and he said 'Hulk? Not Hulk You!' And I said 'Me? I'm the real American hero!' and he told me to go home and talk to my wife about it. But I knew I wanted to do it just to be able to get back and wrestle [The Ultimate] Warrior and Hulk and all the other superstars of WWE."(6:40-7:36)

Vince McMahon once wrestled at a house show with a mask on

In an interview with Wrestling News.co, Sgt. Slaughter shared some of the stories of the former chairman and CEO of WWE - including one where he put on a mask to wrestle him.

Sgt. Slaughter revealed that Vince McMahon had the itch to wrestle, and he suggested putting a mask on to make it happen:

“One night we were driving in the car together and [Vince said] ‘one thing I really miss Sarge is getting in the ring.’ I said ‘you want to get in the ring? Go put a mask on.'”

Slaughter also revealed that Vince always wanted his son to be behind the microphone rather than in the ring so he could have better control of things.

