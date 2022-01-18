WWE Hall of Famer Sunny breaks her silence following recent arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (real name Tamara Sytch) was arrested late last week and has recently been released from jail.

Sytch took to her personal Facebook page on Sunday to let her fans know that she's okay but that she's going to lay low for a bit. She also asked her fans not to believe what's being said about her in the media, posting the following message:

"I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I'm m ok. Don't believe the media. Please don't."

Sunny's latest arrest contains some serious charges

TMZ Sports broke the news of Sytch's latest arrest on Thursday. Stating she was arrested in New Jersey for "allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats."

Both charges sound serious and fans are shocked to see that she's already out of jail days later.

Sytch has been arrested multiple times in recent years for a wide variety of reasons. Since she was able to get out of jail so quickly this time around, hopefully, this will be the last of her issues in 2022. Only time will tell.

Sytch was a very popular WWE Superstar in the 1990s and led multiple tag teams to the WWE World Tag Team Championships. While she seldom stepped into the ring for the company, her work as a manager there paved the way for stars such as Sable to achieve superstardom during the Attitude Era.

What do you make of Sytch's comments? What do you think is next for the WWE Hall of Famer in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

