WWE Hall of Famer takes a big shot at Cody Rhodes-CM Punk segment and calls it "uninspiring"

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had a segment on RAW this week that received a lot of mixed reactions. While there was a vocal part of the fanbase that loved it, there were also many who felt there was little chemistry - including one WWE Hall of Famer.

The Cody Rhodes-CM Punk interaction was highly anticipated and certainly delivered, depending on who you ask. The friendly interaction turned sour very quickly, with the two men taking shots at each other ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he wasn't impressed by the interaction and called it "uninspiring":

"I thought it was an uninspiring draw" Ray said. "It's not just about landing shots and getting that "Ohhhhh" response; it's about some good stuff, and I think we heard the best of Punk and Cody in those comments ... Other than that, I did not come away, like, 'Whoa, that really blew me away.' ... I thought they kind of ended it flat. When they both left the ring, they were staring at each other, and there was really no buzz in the arena. There was no electricity." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes looks to become the first man in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches

Cody Rhodes will look to become one of the elite few stars to win the Royal Rumble twice, but also the first superstar since 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in 1998 to win the Royal Rumble match back-to-back.

Austin's win in 1997 was a controversial one because the referees didn't see his elimination, and he quietly slipped back into the ring. However, his 1998 win was 100% legitimate, and he would repeat the feat in 2001 to become the only three-time Royal Rumble winner in WWE history.

For now, The American Nightmare will look to join his ranks as one of the few stars to win it back-to-back.

