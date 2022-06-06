×
"A bit...off" - WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Becky Lynch after Hell in a Cell, latter responds

Becky Lynch was unable to win at Hell in a Cell.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 06, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Trish Stratus took a shot at Becky Lynch following her loss at Hell in a Cell 2022.

At the show, Lynch couldn't capture the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca Belair retained her title by pinning Asuka in a Triple Threat Match.

In response to a fan, Stratus tweeted that a match between her and Lynch would be a 'spectacle' and she'd win the bout:

It would be a SPECTACLE that for sure I can SEE me winning. @BeckyLynchWWE although a great asset to the women’s diVSION seems - hmm, how can I FRAME IT - a bit … off.

In response to the tweet, Lynch said she was off the charts and asked Stratus not to test her:

I’m off the charts Trishy-poo. Don’t test me

Check out Becky Lynch's tweet below:

@trishstratuscom I’m off the charts Trishy-poo. Don’t test me

A portion of the WWE Universe believes Becky Lynch is capable of beating Trish Stratus

In response to Becky Lynch's tweet, a portion of the WWE Universe claimed that the former RAW Women's Champion is capable of beating Trish Stratus.

Fans also reacted to Lynch sarcastically, referring to Stratus as 'Trishy-poo.' Here are some interesting tweets:

@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom Once again this is the real Queen 😂 dont test the Queen Becky 🤣 https://t.co/9wVZvBBu3E
@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom The greatest of all time #WWE #WWEHIAC https://t.co/d6Yu2hQHZ7

@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom Trishy-poo 🤣 https://t.co/uDJhhqw2cQ
@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom takin BIG! Time Becks over Trish any day 😎👊🏼⚡🔥💥🍹🇮🇪
@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom Trishy-poo 😂

One fan suggested that Lynch and Stratus could cross paths in an official match at this year's SummerSlam.

The last time Stratus competed in WWE was at The Biggest Event of the Summer when she faced Charlotte Flair. Will the WWE Hall of Famer face another member of The Four Horsewoman at this year's SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

@BeckyLynchWWE @trishstratuscom Y’all trying to fight at Summerslam 👀

At Hell in a Cell, Lynch came agonizingly close to winning the RAW Women's Title. However, current champion Bianca Belair capitalized by shoving Lynch outside the ring and pinning The Empress of Tomorrow.

In reaction to the loss, Lynch wrote on Twitter:

"Hey, remember that time I WAS ROBBED??????!!!!!!,"

Check out Lynch's tweet below:

Hey, remember that time I WAS ROBBED??????!!!!!!

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Big Time Becks as we advance.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Abhinav Singh
