WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Becky Lynch before her promo on RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer fired shots at Becky Lynch, who is set to cut a promo on RAW tonight.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been embroiled in a rivalry for several months now that all started when the Hall of Famer attacked Lynch after losing the women's tag titles. The two women even squared off once, with Trish emerging victorious thanks to help from Zoey Stark.

Since then, Becky has been trying to get a rematch against Trish Stratus for several weeks. Finally, the latter agreed if Becky beat Zoey Stark, which she did, and the rematch was set to take place last week, but Stark interfered again, causing a DQ.

This resulted in another match being set up for next week. Before their match, Becky will cut a promo tonight. Once this announcement was made, Stratus quickly fired shots at her rival via social media.

"Probably a bunch of stuff about me because she’s OBSESSED Also, I hear she’s got a great recipe for lemonade," Trish wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom twitter.com/wwe/status/168… Probably a bunch of stuff about me because she’s OBSESSED 🙄 Also, I hear she’s got a great recipe for lemonade

It remains to be seen what Lynch will say before her much-anticipated rematch against Trish Stratus tonight on RAW.

What do you think Becky Lynch will say tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

