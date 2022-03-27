"Always heard Brock was a good worker" - WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has taken a shot at Goldberg while praising current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Hart isn't on the best of terms with the former WWE Universal Champion due to their history with each other. In the main event of WCW Starrcade 1999, Hart's former on-screen rival delivered a botched kick to The Hitman's head. The kick resulted in Hart suffering a severe concussion.

During a recent virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, Hart recalled Natalya's comments regarding Brock Lesnar. The current WWE SmackDown star told The Hitman that Lesnar's dream match would be against him.

In response, Hart took a shot at the former WCW icon. He stated that his former nemesis is the complete opposite of Lesnar in terms of being a good worker inside the ring.

“Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.” (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Goldberg's recent return to WWE saw him lose to Roman Reigns

At the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event, The veteran made his return to WWE in a quest to win the WWE Universal Championship once again. In his return match, the former two-time WWE Universal Champion faced the current champion, Roman Reigns.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer's return did not go as planned. The Myth was defeated by Roman Reigns inside six minutes via technical submission.

The former two-time WWE Universal Champion also has his fair share of history with Brock Lesnar, whom he previously beat at Survivor Series 2016. At WrestleMania 33, Lesnar would avenge his loss to the Hall of Famer, beating him inside six minutes to win the WWE Universal Title.

Edited by Pratik Singh