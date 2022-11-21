WWE Hall of Famer takes shot at Roman Reigns' championship milestone

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa poked fun at Roman Reigns' historic run as champion.

Roman Reigns recently eclipsed 800 days as champion and defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in his last title defense. The Head of the Table will not be putting the title on the line at Survivor Series. The Bloodline, instead, will be competing in a WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

A wrestling fan took to Twitter to note that Madusa has been champion for 10,556 days and suggested that the company acknowledge her:

Just for the record, the legendary beautiful bad a** @Madusa_rockshas been champion for 10,556 days, 800 days is cute tho :) @WWE#AcknowledgeHer

David @DrogonViserion #AcknowledgeHer Just for the record , the legendary beautiful bad ass @Madusa_rocks has been champion for 10,556 days , 800 days is cute tho :) @WWE Just for the record , the legendary beautiful bad ass @Madusa_rocks has been champion for 10,556 days , 800 days is cute tho :) @WWE #AcknowledgeHer https://t.co/vrlSC3fTOw

Madusa responded and joked that the fan did have a good point:

"You do have a point...," tweeted Madusa.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Madusa on why Vince McMahon wasn't in his right mind releasing her from WWE

Madusa was released by the company while she was still the WWE Women's Champion. She arrived in WCW and threw the belt in the trash live on television in a moment that has stood the test of time.

Speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show, Madusa claimed she was fired via FedEx. She added that she was told that Vince wasn't thinking right at the time of her dismissal from the company:

I knew it wasn't deliberate," said Madusa. "[I was] getting ready to leave and FedEx came to my door and handed me a FedEx and thank God I opened it. I open it and it was a letter and I'm like, 'We will no longer be needing your services in the WWE.' I was like, 'What? What the hell? What? This is a rib, right? This is a joke.' Nope. Called the office, that's what it was. Just let me go. I was still their champion. [Vince] wasn't thinking right ... He wasn't in his right mind and when I say that, I knew it wasn't hurtful or deliberate." H/T:Wrestling Inc

Roman Reigns has become the biggest star in the industry and the face of the company. It will be interesting to see which superstar challenges the Tribal Chief for the title next.

Who do you think can beat Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes