WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has called out SmackDown star Shayna Baszler for breaking Natalya's nose last week.

Bazler recently aligned with her old friend Ronda Rousey on the blue brand. Ronda captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules and Shayna appears to now be taking orders from the champion.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Shayna battled Natalya in a singles match while Ronda Rousey was ringside. The Queen of Spades defeated Natalya after she passed out due to the Kirifuda Clutch.

After the match, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got into the ring and instructed Shayna to attack Natalya again. Shayna obliged and caught the 40-year-old with a knee strike to the face that broke her nose.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) retweeted Natalya and took a shot at Baszler in the process. She added that she hopes Shayna knows what a "receipt" is in the wrestling business.

"You are a warrior! @TheMickeyFitz doesn’t have to do a thing you’re gorgeous no matter what happens to you. Sorry that this happened but I know in our business it’s inevitable. Welcome to the club of broken noses. speedy recovery… I hope @QoSBaszler knows what a receipt is," tweeted Madusa.

You can check out the tweet here.

Shayna Baszler on her creative frustrations in WWE

Shayna Baszler was a dominant force in NXT but has had an up-and-down career on the main roster thus far.

The 42-year-old was recently a guest on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast and admitted that she had some frustrations with creative during her WWE career.

“Obviously the dream for anybody that gets into this business is like win the title on a big show and have your moment. It just so happens, you know, I don’t even think it’s as far back as 2020, but real recently there’s been this kind of like, I don’t know... what am I doing right now? You know? And then that gauntlet match came about and it was like, okay, let’s go. And it was like the perfect time of like, this change is about, right? Change is in the air," said Baszler. (h/t Cageside Seats)

Shayna Baszler is the perfect enforcer for Ronda Rousey as she tries to have a dominant reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if any other superstars join Ronda's faction in the weeks ahead.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to see join Ronda and Shayna? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes