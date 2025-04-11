WWE Hall of Famer talks about Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton being fired

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in an awkward segment last week. A WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about it.

Ad

JBL is the latest to comment on Charlotte and Tiffany's ongoing rivalry. After The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble, she challenged Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, this feud has been lackluster from the start. Last week on SmackDown, both women came face-to-face. The segment was awkward, as both women seemingly went off-script to take shots at each other. Fans wouldn't even let Charlotte speak. The entire segment was criticized by fans and critics, with fans calling for WWE to fire someone over this.

Ad

Trending

During an episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL called fans hypocrites who want a shoot segment, but when they get one, they are still unhappy and want someone to be fired. He defended the segment, saying it created interest and that people will be interested in this match.

"I love the hypocrites out there who say, 'We need it to look more like a shoot' - and then when they don't know if it is a shoot or not, they say, 'Someone should be be fired over this'. You can't have it both ways. You want it entertaining? You want it personal? You want it where you can't see through it? This may be 100% shoot, I have no idea if it is or not, it looks like it probably is - so what? It's something that created interest. People are gonna be very interested in this match now." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair addresses her SmackDown segment

Things between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton became personal during last week's SmackDown. Tiffany brought up Flair's divorce and her previous failed marriages. On the other hand, Flair claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. The entire segment received some backstage heat as well.

Flair recently took to social media to apologize for calling the Chicago fans smart. She didn't mean it, as she was blindsided by her personal trauma.

Ad

"After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair can dethrone Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More