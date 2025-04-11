  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Hall of Famer talks about Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton being fired

WWE Hall of Famer talks about Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton being fired

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 11, 2025 04:28 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in an awkward segment last week. A WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about it.

Ad

JBL is the latest to comment on Charlotte and Tiffany's ongoing rivalry. After The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble, she challenged Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, this feud has been lackluster from the start. Last week on SmackDown, both women came face-to-face. The segment was awkward, as both women seemingly went off-script to take shots at each other. Fans wouldn't even let Charlotte speak. The entire segment was criticized by fans and critics, with fans calling for WWE to fire someone over this.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During an episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL called fans hypocrites who want a shoot segment, but when they get one, they are still unhappy and want someone to be fired. He defended the segment, saying it created interest and that people will be interested in this match.

"I love the hypocrites out there who say, 'We need it to look more like a shoot' - and then when they don't know if it is a shoot or not, they say, 'Someone should be be fired over this'. You can't have it both ways. You want it entertaining? You want it personal? You want it where you can't see through it? This may be 100% shoot, I have no idea if it is or not, it looks like it probably is - so what? It's something that created interest. People are gonna be very interested in this match now." [H/T WrestleTalk]
Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Charlotte Flair addresses her SmackDown segment

Things between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton became personal during last week's SmackDown. Tiffany brought up Flair's divorce and her previous failed marriages. On the other hand, Flair claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. The entire segment received some backstage heat as well.

Flair recently took to social media to apologize for calling the Chicago fans smart. She didn't mean it, as she was blindsided by her personal trauma.

Ad
"After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize."

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair can dethrone Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications