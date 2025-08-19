WWE Hall of Famer talks about Naomi's fiery promo on RAW: "She's the baddest b**ch"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about Naomi's mic work on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. In a fiery, yet emotional promo, The Glow revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. She also relinquished her Women's World Championship.Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised Naomi for her promos. The veteran opined that, unlike other female wrestlers, the 37-year-old's words were believable, and she does come across as &quot;the baddest b**tch&quot; she sets out to be.&quot;One of the issues that I have with women's wrestling across the board, and I've discussed this with you, is it seems like every woman thinks she's the baddest b**ch on the block. But when Naomi talks, I believe she's the baddest b**ch on the block. She's got it going. It's the tone. It's the words she uses. It's everything about it. She's so believable to me,&quot; Ray said. Bully Ray was impressed with The Glow's promo on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he believed everything she said before relinquishing her title.&quot;When she spoke last night about, 'I'm gonna give you heffers nine months and some change to do whatever you want with this championship. But when I come back, even if I'm holding my baby and breastfeeding, blah blah blah, like, I was like, 'Holy sh*t, she's serious.' Like I could see her in the middle of a ring holding a baby and beating the cr*p out of another girl,&quot; Ray added.You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:After a successful title defense at WWE SummerSlam, Naomi was scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY last week on RAW. However, the bout was called off before the start of the show, as WWE announced that the champion was not medically cleared to compete.Wrestling veteran believes Naomi will win back the Women's World ChampionshipFormer WWE head writer Vince Russo is positive about Naomi's chances of winning back the Women's World Championship once she returns to the squared circle after delivering the baby.Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran noted that Naomi would not stand a chance of winning back the gold if Vince McMahon were in charge. However, Russo opined that the new regime would let her be the champion again.&quot;Now Vince wouldn't have. I could tell you that right now. Vince wouldn't have, but the new regime definitely would,&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see how long it takes for The Glow to return to WWE programming.In case you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.