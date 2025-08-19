  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE Hall of Famer talks about Naomi's fiery promo on RAW: "She's the baddest b**ch"

WWE Hall of Famer talks about Naomi's fiery promo on RAW: "She's the baddest b**ch"

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 19, 2025 21:35 GMT
Naomi on RAW (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Naomi on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about Naomi's mic work on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. In a fiery, yet emotional promo, The Glow revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso. She also relinquished her Women's World Championship.

Ad

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray praised Naomi for her promos. The veteran opined that, unlike other female wrestlers, the 37-year-old's words were believable, and she does come across as "the baddest b**tch" she sets out to be.

"One of the issues that I have with women's wrestling across the board, and I've discussed this with you, is it seems like every woman thinks she's the baddest b**ch on the block. But when Naomi talks, I believe she's the baddest b**ch on the block. She's got it going. It's the tone. It's the words she uses. It's everything about it. She's so believable to me," Ray said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bully Ray was impressed with The Glow's promo on RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he believed everything she said before relinquishing her title.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

"When she spoke last night about, 'I'm gonna give you heffers nine months and some change to do whatever you want with this championship. But when I come back, even if I'm holding my baby and breastfeeding, blah blah blah, like, I was like, 'Holy sh*t, she's serious.' Like I could see her in the middle of a ring holding a baby and beating the cr*p out of another girl," Ray added.
Ad

You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Ad

After a successful title defense at WWE SummerSlam, Naomi was scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY last week on RAW. However, the bout was called off before the start of the show, as WWE announced that the champion was not medically cleared to compete.

Wrestling veteran believes Naomi will win back the Women's World Championship

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is positive about Naomi's chances of winning back the Women's World Championship once she returns to the squared circle after delivering the baby.

Ad

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran noted that Naomi would not stand a chance of winning back the gold if Vince McMahon were in charge. However, Russo opined that the new regime would let her be the champion again.

"Now Vince wouldn't have. I could tell you that right now. Vince wouldn't have, but the new regime definitely would," Russo said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for The Glow to return to WWE programming.

In case you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications