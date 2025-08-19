  • home icon
Ex-WWE employee on whether Naomi will win back the Women's World Title once she returns (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:28 GMT
Naomi relinquished her title on Monday Night RAW. (Image via WWE.com)
Naomi relinquished her title on Monday Night RAW. (Image via WWE.com)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw a huge announcement from WWE Women's World Champion Naomi. The 37-year-old revealed she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband and fellow WWE wrestler, Jimmy Uso. Following the announcement, she is expected to take time off, which is why she relinquished her Women's World Championship on the show.

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was asked about Naomi's future once she returns.

Responding to a fan question, Russo stated that if Vince McMahon were still in charge of the promotion, he wouldn't give Naomi the title once she returned. However, he feels that the new regime under Triple H would hand it back to her when she comes back.

"Now Vince wouldn't have. I could tell you that right now. Vince wouldn't have, but the new regime definitely would," Russo said. [1:00:01 onwards]
The future of the Women's World Championship is now up in the air following this announcement, though. The title was set to be defended at Clash in Paris, where Naomi was scheduled to take on Stephanie Vaquer. The Chilean superstar got a guaranteed shot at the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025.

La Primera won the number one contender's Battle Royal at the event to seal her place at Clash in Paris. Michael Cole announced on this week's episode of RAW that we would get more clarity on the future of that match on next week's episode. It is expected that Vaquer would face off against another challenger at Clash in Paris, who is likely to emerge next week, for the vacant championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the translation and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Steffi
