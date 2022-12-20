WWE Hall of Famer teases in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T retired from in-ring competition 10 years ago, but the multiple-time champion has been teasing fans in regards to a comeback.

Over the past few years, Booker T has often appeared as a pre-show panelist ahead of premium live events. The star has also been part of the RAW commentary team in the past, and has more recently joined NXT on commentary alongside Vic Joseph.

However, Booker T has stirred speculation of a return to the ring. The Hall of Famer recently tweeted a photo of himself making his entrance to the ring with the following caption:

"Like I never left."

Fellow WWE on-screen personality Matt Camp responded to the claim with the following tweet:

"You gotta tie @TrueKofi again"

On the most recent edition of NXT, Booker T celebrated his protege Roxanne Perez becoming the latest NXT Women's Champion. The Hall of Famer first trained the 21-year-old star when she was 16 years of age.

Booker T recently commented on the controvesial WWE release of Mandy Rose

Fans were shocked when Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship after a lengthy 413-day reign, and even more surprise came when the star was released by the company a day later.

Booker T commented on the shocking release on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“Mandy Rose has the right to put her body or her image out there any way she wants, but this is a young lady who has talent. She has so much more talent than just beauty and how she looks. She’s made a hell of a career for herself in the WWE over these last five years and I would hate to see her throw something like that away and fall into a world that is very, very dangerous to fall into."

The star also said:

"Let’s just say that. I’m wishing for Mandy Rose to make a return someway, somehow, and find her way back to WWE. That’s just me personally.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

It has been reported that the reason for Mandy Rose being released was due to the content posted on her exclusive fan site.

