WWE Hall of Famer teases in-ring return after nearly 13 years

Over the last few years, wrestling legends have come out of retirement to compete inside the squared circle. WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher also teased the same during a recent interview.

Abdullah The Butcher, Lawrence Robert Shreve, kickstarted his professional wrestling career in Canada before competing across numerous promotions all over the world. He was treated as a star attraction wherever he went and won championships in nearly every wrestling company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

During his recent appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the 82-year-old stated that fans still want to see him compete inside the squared circle, and he might do so after having his hip replacement surgery:

"The people still want to see me. The only thing I need is my hip replacement," he told. My body is in tip-top shape, so the only thing I can do is autograph sessions, that's all I can do. But, when I go have my operation, maybe [...] I might step in the ring at [...] 84." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Abdullah's last professional wrestling match came back in 2010 when he took on Bull Buchanan at GCW Southern Legends Fan Fest. The bout ended in no contest.

Abdullah The Butcher has never competed in a WWE ring

Despite having a career that spanned over 50 years, Abdullah The Butcher has never stepped into a WWE ring. The Hall of Famer was a prominent wrestling figure throughout his career and has a reputation for being involved in some of the most violent and bloody hardcore wrestling matches of all time.

The legend has recently been embroiled in legal disputes after an independent star claimed that he contracted Hepatitis C from him. However, Abdullah has been helped by Chris Jericho during his tough times as the former AEW Champion heavily promoted the legend's Go Fund Me account.

"The main part about it is this, the people who have helped me and Chris Jericho in my opinion is a hell of a man, " he said. "I appreciate him 100 percent."

