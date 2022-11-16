WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Medusa) has teased an in-ring return to take on Nikki Cross, claiming to still be the 24/7 Champion.

Cross won the 24/7 title from Dana Brooke on the November 6 episode of Monday Night RAW with Damage CTRL at ringside. She would also go down as the last champion in the title's history as she threw the belt in a trash can backstage, effectively ending its run. The championship was later taken off the list of active titles on WWE.com.

Nikki recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself throwing the 24/7 Championship in a trash can. Blayze responded to it, saying that she will return for the title. She also claimed to still be the 24/7 Champion.

"Damn! Don’t make me show up and come get that title. I am still 24/7 Champion. Don’t believe me? Go back in history and listen to what Jack Tunney said “No one can win the title by it being bought’ 'surrendered' to them. -Jack Tunney. @WWE we may have a problem," wrote Blayze.

The former Women's Champion did win the belt on the special RAW Reunion episode on July 22, 2019. She would end up selling the belt to "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. This was considered a title change and was a reference to Ted buying the WWE/F Championship from Andre The Giant in 1988.

The ruling Alundra is invoking in her tweet was made by then-storyline Commissioner Jack Tunney in 1988, who nullified DiBiase's title reign by stating that championships cannot be bought or sold. Due to this ruling, Medusa selling the 24/7 Championship does not count as an official title change, meaning she technically never lost it.

"I will not go down without a fight" - Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke sends a warning to Nikki Cross

Former 15-time 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently sent a warning to Nikki Cross.

As stated above, Cross defeated Brooke for the title on the November 6 episode of RAW, and would subsequently dispose of the belt in a trash can. Cross also aligned herself with Damage CTRL that night.

Dana took on IYO SKY of Damage CTRL on this week's episode of the Red Brand and suffered a defeat.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Brooke commented on putting in hard work to leave a mark on the 24/7 title's legacy, claiming that it was hurtful to see the belt being thrown into a trash can. She then sent a warning to the former RAW Women's Champion along with Bayley's faction.

"If Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL wanna waltz in here and disrespect my hard work, they have another thing coming for them. I will not go down without a fight," Brooke added. (0:48 - 1:00)

Now that WWE has gotten rid of the 24/7 Championship, Dana Brooke's path forward is not clear, as she has been mixed with the title's antics for about a year now. As for Nikki Cross, her character change has revitalized her otherwise floundering main roster career.

