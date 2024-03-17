WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discloses unfortunate situation right before Virgil's passing (Exclusive)

The unfortunate demise of Virgil has recently been in the spotlight of the pro wrestling community, leading to WWE veteran Teddy Long discussing his final days.

While Virgil (aka Michael Charles Jones) never won any titles in the Stamford-based company, his exploits in the ring had garnered him a sizeable following during his time in the active scene. Known especially for his time as Ted DiBiase's personal assistant, he was also a part of the New World Order at one point.

Despite his career in the pro wrestling business, Virgil's final days were apparently quite uncharacteristic of a veteran like himself. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"I saw him on the road in passing and had the chance to talk to him and stuff so, he is just a nice guy. In fact I talked to Tony Atlas today and I asked him Tony have you heard anything about how he (Virgil) died, and Tony said he had several strokes, whatever, and uh, last time I did see him he wasn't doing too good man. He was trying to hitch hike a ride from somewhere to the next town or something man. So Virgil just wasn't doing good at all." [3:14 onwards]

Chris Jericho paid tribute to the former WWE Superstar

WWE veteran Virgil also made a few appearances in AEW as a part of Jericho's storyline in The Inner Circle. After his passing on February 28, The Ocho also put out a message in his memory.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Jericho stated:

"Sorry to hear about the passing of @realvirgil Mike Jones. During the early days of @aew, we used Mike (aka #SoulTrainJones) multiple times in the #InnerCircle story and he was essentially an honorary member…I even tried to book him on the @jericho_cruise and was gonna ask him again for next year. Always a character and always a good cat, Mike (aka #Virgil) will be missed. Here’s to ya Soul Train…having a Lil bit of the bubbly and a few @olivegarden breadsticks in your honor!" he wrote.

We at sportskeeda express our deepest condolences to Virgil's friends and family at this unfortunate time.

