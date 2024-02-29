AEW star Chris Jericho shares heartbreaking message after Virgil passes away

WWE, WCW, and AEW star Michael "Virgil" Jones has passed away. The wrestling world is paying tribute to the legendary talents, and now Chris Jericho has reflected on their time together.

The wrestler, also formerly known as Vincent and Soul Train Jones, passed away today, February 28, at the age of 72. Virgil's age was reported to be 61 years old by some outlets, but his sister confirmed that he was 72. The former nWo member, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, passed away peacefully at a local hospital this morning.

AEW actually booked Virgil several times in 2019 and 2020 during Jericho's storyline with The Inner Circle. The inaugural AEW World Champion took to Instagram today to pay tribute to the former Million Dollar Champion.

"Sorry to hear about the passing of @realvirgil Mike Jones. During the early days of @aew, we used Mike (aka #SoulTrainJones) multiple times in the #InnerCircle story and he was essentially an honorary member…I even tried to book him on the @jericho_cruise and was gonna ask him again for next year. Always a character and always a good cat, Mike (aka #Virgil) will be missed. Here’s to ya Soul Train…having a Lil bit of the bubbly and a few @olivegarden breadsticks in your honor!" he wrote.

Virgil used his former ring name in AEW - Soul Train Jones. His last appearance in All Elite Wrestling came on the April 29, 2020, edition of Dynamite during The Inner Circle's Bubbly Bunch segment.

