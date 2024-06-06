WWE Hall of Famer didn't think Jade Cargill "had that in her": "I'm the one that got the tryout"

A WWE Hall Famer recently discussed Jade Cargill's tryout with the Stamford-based promotion before she joined AEW. The name in question is Mark Henry.

Before Cargill joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020, she attended a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in 2019 after taking advice from her mentor, Mark Henry. During her time in AEW, she became the longest-reigning TBS Champion and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said he knew Jade Cargill before she attended a tryout in the Stamford-based promotion.

The World's Strongest Man also mentioned that he referred Cargill to go and meet Rip Rogers because the latter could take the ultimate test of her pro wrestling ability.

"[I knew Jade Cargill] before she had a tryout with WWE. I'm the one that got the tryout. I knew Jade when it was an idea when she was a basketball player, she said that she wanted to wrestle and I said, 'You are pretty good and everything but wrestling is hard.' I was like, 'You know, no disrespect to you, your pitches are great but there's a lot of pretty girls.' She said, 'I am different and that's my gimmick. I say I'm different.' So when she hit me with that, I was like, 'Uh, you're different.' I said, 'I'll tell you what, why don't you go and see Rip Rogers because Rip Rogers is the litmus test," Henry said.

Mark Henry added that he did not think the 32-year-old had the pro wrestling mentality but she ultimately proved herself to Rip Rogers.

"The mentality of wrestling is, you have to eat sh*t and like it. When it gets tough, you gotta be like, 'The hell with that, give me some more.' That's wrestling mentality. I didn't think she had that in her. That's why I sent her to him. Rip called me and said, 'Mark, I don't know where in the hell you got this woman but I bent her over and hit her across her back as hard as you can hit a human and she told me, 'That's all you got, old man?' And I went, 'She didn't say that.' He said, 'Yes she did!' I was like, 'Let's go!' I knew she had it," he added. [26:04 - 27:44]

Jade Cargill called herself a superhero after WWE RAW

Following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jade Cargill took to Instagram to upload a couple of pictures. In her post's caption, she called herself a superhero and sent a warning to the locker room.

"Don’t let my looks fool you. I’ll pump kick your a**. Love, your fav Superhero - Jade Cargill ⚡️🤞🏾😎," she wrote.

Many fans want Jade Cargill to win a singles title soon. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Cargill's future.

