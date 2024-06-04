Jade Cargill sends warning to women's locker room following WWE RAW

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant performers on the WWE women's roster. Big Jade recently issued a warning to the entire locker room following her appearance on Monday Night RAW.

The 32-year-old and her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The match ended in DQ as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked the champions. All four superstars proceeded to beat down The Storm and The EST afterward.

After the show, Jade Cargill took to Instagram to send a warning to her fellow superstars. She posted a picture of herself with a message in the caption. The champion suggested not to get fooled by her looks:

"Don’t let my looks fool you. I’ll pump kick your a**. Love, your fav Superhero - Jade Cargill ⚡️🤞🏾😎," she wrote.

Jade Cargill opens up about her first interaction with fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair joined forces to defeat the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France. At WrestleMania XL, the duo had teamed up with Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

During her appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Cargill opened up about her experience working alongside Bianca Belair. She recalled the first interaction she had with her tag team partner. The former AEW star stated she and Belair shared several similar goals:

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said. [H/T: Wrestling News.Co]

Apart from tag team action, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair participated in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Both superstars lost to the eventual winner, Nia Jax, on SmackDown. The Irresistible Force will now challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

