WWE Hall of Famer thinks Cody Rhodes should turn heel after winning the world championship 

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes that Cody Rhodes should turn heel after he finally wins the world championship.

The American Nightmare returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut last year to vie for the most prestigious prize in the industry, the WWE Championship, a title that his legendary father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, never held. He came close to finishing the story in the main event of WrestleMania 39 when he collided with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash stated that he would turn Cody Rhodes heel after he wins the title. He brought up how Stone Cold Steve Austin got a big pop whenever he showed up in WWE.

“Yes [I would turn Cody heel]. I don’t mean this as any slight to anybody, but I look at people’s pops, and people’s pops during the start of my career to this past Sunday. You could take everybody, you could take Hogan, Rock, Shawn, Taker, Bret, Roman, Cody, put them all in a basket, and put them in the ring, and then have Austin’s glass break, and when s**t was in his wheelhouse, and there was nothing as electric and as that [pop] because he was the real deal," said Nash. [H/T Fightful]

Dutch Mantell says Gunther should win the world championship from Cody Rhodes

Gunther is currently one of the most dominant superstars on SmackDown. He's held the coveted Intercontinental Championship for nearly a year and has defeated everyone in his path.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Gunther should win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Cody Rhodes after he wins the title.

"Gunther is getting over. I think we will see Gunther as the [Undisputed WWE Universal] champion one day. I think when Cody wins it, they may transfer it to Gunther because in about a year or two, but I think Gunther's got a long, long run," said Mantell.

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a storyline with Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW. The two stars will come face-to-face on the red brand next week.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below!

