WWE veteran thinks Cody Rhodes should drop the world title to SmackDown star after he wins it (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell thinks Gunther is a future world champion, and he believes the latter should win the title from Cody Rhodes.

The Ring General and The American Nightmare crossed paths in WWE for the first time during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The current Intercontinental Champion was the first entrant in the bout, while the former TNT Champion was the last. The RAW Superstar eliminated the SmackDown star to win the match.

Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Gunther by calling him a future Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He added that The Ring General should eventually capture the title by dethroning Cody Rhodes.

"You can't be too packed. I think it's what happened to Drew McIntyre. Gunther kinda made him like, pushed him out the pasture. That's what I think. And Gunther is getting over. I think we will see Gunther as the [Undisputed WWE Universal] champion one day. I think when Cody wins it, they may transfer it to Gunther because in about a year or two, but I think Gunther's got a long, long run," said Mantell. [2:15–2:48]

Cody Rhodes isn't interested in facing Gunther again

The Ring General is one of the toughest superstars in WWE right now, as he knows how to inflict pain on his opponents. He and Cody Rhodes had a hard-hitting fight during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare told WWE Digital Exclusive that he doesn't want to face Gunther again because of how tough he is.

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Remember this tweet. Gunther will be the one to eventually take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in dominant fashion. Remember this tweet. Gunther will be the one to eventually take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in dominant fashion. https://t.co/cxGBGeqpMR

Cody is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar, and the two stars are expected to collide at the Backlash premium live event.

