WWE Hall of Famer thinks Logan Paul is "going to take it to" Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently opened up about Logan Paul and Seth Rollins' feud, saying the former could take the latter to the limit at WrestleMania 39.

The YouTube sensation's feud with The Messiah has been a highlight of WWE's programming in the last few weeks. Though Logan wasn't around for the latest episode of RAW, Seth Rollins kept things rolling by defeating Baron Corbin.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to appear on next week's show, where he would host a special edition of his podcast, IMPAULSIVE TV. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was full of praise for Logan Paul's work in WWE so far.

The former SmackDown manager explained that despite being rich and famous, Logan gives his all in the ring due to his sheer passion for the business. He added that the youngster's hunger to succeed was evident through his work.

"Logan Paul is one of those guys; he loves this business. He's hungry. Even though he already got money; he's already a big star. But that doesn't mean he doesn't want to continue living his dream. This may have been one of his dreams since he was a child. So now he's in position. He's got the money, he's a big star so he's in a position to live his dream. So for him to come into professional wrestling and make a name for himself like he has done, that means he's hungry and he wants it," said Teddy Long

Furthermore, Teddy Long added that Logan Paul wouldn't go down easily at WrestleMania 39 and could put up a serious challenge for Seth Rollins.

"And I'm gonna tell you something right now. Seth Rollins, taking nothing away from him, great competitor. But I'm telling you; Logan Paul is going to take it to him," added Teddy Long (14:14 - 14:50)

Check out the full episode below:

Bill Apter thinks Seth Rollins will defeat Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

Though Bill Apter agrees with Teddy Long that Logan Paul could push Seth Rollins to the limit at WrestleMania 39, he believes The Messiah would eventually overcome the challenge. The veteran journalist explained that a star of Rollins' stature couldn't afford to lose to a part-time professional wrestler like Logan.

"My feeling is Logan Paul will take it to him (Rollins). Logan Paul will look tremendous but Seth Rollins cannot afford to lose to someone who's not a real professional wrestler," said Bill Apter (14:51 - 15:04)

Waikeni @RealWaikeni #WWERaw Logan Paul hosting his impaulsive podcast on raw next week Logan Paul hosting his impaulsive podcast on raw next week 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/4XtSuJhoZT

It's safe to assume Rollins could play a spoilsport during the special edition of IMPAULSIVE on RAW next week to further escalate the feud.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes